NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $49.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NCR by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

