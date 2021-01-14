nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Spencer Lake Sells 875 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.