nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 11,433 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,280,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

