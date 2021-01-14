Native Utility Token (NUT) Price Hits $24.52 on Major Exchanges

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $24.10 million and $670.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for about $24.52 or 0.00065614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

