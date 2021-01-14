National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.