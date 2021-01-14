National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 274,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,889. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,841,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.