National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

