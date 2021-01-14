National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$113.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$113.89. The stock has a market cap of C$50.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

