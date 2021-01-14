National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

