Narrative (NRVE) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $43,796.83 and approximately $27.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00228377 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.55 or 0.85991286 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.