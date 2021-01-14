NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NK opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. NantKwest has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 16,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $245,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,102. Insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NantKwest in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NantKwest in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NantKwest by 522.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NantKwest in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile

