NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 67.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

