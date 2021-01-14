Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Short Interest Update

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPKLY remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330. Nampak has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Nampak
