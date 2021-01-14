Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Short Interest Update

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPKLY remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330. Nampak has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Nampak

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and internationally. The company offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, tubes, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

