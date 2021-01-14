Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MJWNF shares. Peel Hunt raised Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

