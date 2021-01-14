Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $45,386.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060091 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,291.76 or 0.86247373 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

