Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murata Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

