Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.