Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

COOP opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

