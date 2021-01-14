Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 191,970 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Movado Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 212.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 41,925.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

