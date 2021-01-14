Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,595 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gartner by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

