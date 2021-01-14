Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

