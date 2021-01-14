Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $95.12 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.