Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.