Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 7,837 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alarm.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 49,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

