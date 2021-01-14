Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 23,600 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,981,407 shares of company stock worth $222,428,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

