Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $179.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

