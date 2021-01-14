Morgan Stanley to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

NYSE MS opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

