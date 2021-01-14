Morgan Stanley Sells 856,946 Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 66,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,961,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 574.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

