Morgan Stanley Sells 118,906 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.