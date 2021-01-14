Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,141,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $80.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.