Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,854 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 133,233.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period.

Shares of UNG opened at $9.94 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

