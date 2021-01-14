Morgan Stanley Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.35.

Invesco stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

