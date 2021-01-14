Morgan Stanley Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.45.

LULU stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

