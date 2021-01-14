Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 1,324.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

OSMT stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

