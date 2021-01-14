Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

In other news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,410.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

