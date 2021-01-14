Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of ESTA opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

