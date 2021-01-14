Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 401,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after acquiring an additional 123,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

