Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a P/E ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

