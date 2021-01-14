Morgan Stanley Buys 563 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DADA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of DADA opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

