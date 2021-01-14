Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $229,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

