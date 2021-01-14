Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $91.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. 21,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

