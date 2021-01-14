Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,853,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,674,000 after buying an additional 147,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. 7,257,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

