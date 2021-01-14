MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.60

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.60 and last traded at $169.37, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.