MKM Partners Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $105.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $90.01. 320,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

