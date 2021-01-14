MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Trading Down 12.8%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE)’s share price was down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 90,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 56,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

