Mizuho Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $150.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of PTC opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

