Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MTSFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $84.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.