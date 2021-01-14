Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MTSFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $84.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

