Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Hits Market Cap of $5.24 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $94,885.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for $132.89 or 0.00349836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059348 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,541.91 or 0.85669413 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 39,407 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.