Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 3%

Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). Approximately 991,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 544,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.88.

Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.