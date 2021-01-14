Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.94, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 311,210 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

